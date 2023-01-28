TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,385 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,305,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,571,000 after acquiring an additional 566,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:TTE opened at $63.25 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $164.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average is $55.18.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

