Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Short Interest Update

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 910,700 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 760,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Toyo Tire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Toyo Tire Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TOTTF opened at $11.61 on Friday. Toyo Tire has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

Toyo Tire Company Profile

Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, SUVs and pickup trucks, and trucks and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts including engine and motor mounts, suspension parts, and constant velocity universal joint boots.

