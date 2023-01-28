TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Short Interest Update

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 102.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,474 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $3,646,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $4,095,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 440.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,444,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 145,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of TRTX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. 327,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,344. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 177.12, a quick ratio of 177.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.34%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

