Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.30-$10.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.30-10.60 EPS.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $225.67 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.61.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,156,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 441,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,042,000 after buying an additional 35,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,183,000 after buying an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading

