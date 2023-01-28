TraDAO Trading Up 0.1% This Week (TOD)

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. TraDAO has a total market cap of $304.60 million and approximately $20.01 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TraDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TraDAO has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TraDAO Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. TraDAO’s official message board is blog.tradao.finance. The official website for TraDAO is trava.capital. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TraDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.270775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

