Traxx (TRAXX) Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week

Traxx (TRAXX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Traxx token can now be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Traxx has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Traxx has a market cap of $59.98 million and $186,309.42 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Traxx Profile

Traxx was first traded on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

