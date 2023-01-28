Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Short Interest Up 82.6% in January

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,500 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the December 31st total of 278,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trean Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 271.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 148,287 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 608.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 126,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 92.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 108,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TIG traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.07. 156,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,573. Trean Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a market cap of $310.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $76.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TIG. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

