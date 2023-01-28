Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trend Micro Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMICY opened at $48.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78. Trend Micro has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $68.14.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $411.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.98 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 19.36%. Analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro, Inc is engaged in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the Internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. The company enterprises the data security and cyber security solutions for businesses, data centers, cloud environments, networks and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.