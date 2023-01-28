Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Trex worth $32,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Trex by 23.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Trex stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.43. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $96.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Trex to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

Trex Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.