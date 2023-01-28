Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.54

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.54 and traded as high as C$3.70. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$3.65, with a volume of 1,245,818 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.97.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$831.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Trican Well Service ( TSE:TCW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$258.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$255.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

