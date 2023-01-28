Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.79. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 623,787 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trilogy Metals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 13.3% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,382,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

