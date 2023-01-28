Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the December 31st total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Troika Media Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Troika Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Troika Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Troika Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Troika Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Troika Media Group stock remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Friday. 10,722,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,851,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. Troika Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Troika Media Group ( NASDAQ:TRKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter. Troika Media Group had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 222.53%.

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.

