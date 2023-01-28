TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Update

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the December 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TRxADE HEALTH Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 420,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,312. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.12. TRxADE HEALTH has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 135.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MEDS Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned 0.38% of TRxADE HEALTH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which offers price transparency, purchasing capabilities, and other value-added services; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

