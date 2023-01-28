Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Short Interest Up 65.2% in January

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,300 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 208,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Tuesday Morning Stock Up 7.5 %

OTCMKTS TUEM opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. Tuesday Morning has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($8.71) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.11 million during the quarter. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 217.65%.

Insider Transactions at Tuesday Morning

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuesday Morning

In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 87,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $53,234.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,134 shares in the company, valued at $109,881.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUEM. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 3,145,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 335,872 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Tuesday Morning by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tuesday Morning by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 278,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 1st quarter worth about $604,000.

About Tuesday Morning

(Get Rating)

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products for the home, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of July 2, 2022, it operated 489 stores in 40 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.