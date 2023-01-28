Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,600 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 740,800 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TPB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 108,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,484. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 6.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 25.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPB shares. Barclays cut Turning Point Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading

