UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Up 93.3% in January

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,900 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the December 31st total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of UBE stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. UBE has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

UBE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, India, Latin America, and internationally. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, and products for polyurethane resins.

