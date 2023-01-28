UBS Group Lowers Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $59.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $65.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Sealed Air Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

Insider Activity

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Sealed Air by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Sealed Air by 93.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sealed Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Sealed Air by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air



Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

