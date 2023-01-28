Ultra Price Hits $0.25 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $75.94 million and approximately $860,028.77 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,990.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.31 or 0.00575508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00188402 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00058076 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000683 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003813 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.25159317 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $931,998.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

