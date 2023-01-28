Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 11,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,579,000 after purchasing an additional 281,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Under Armour by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,671,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Under Armour by 44,334.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,369,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356,938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 248.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,989,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Under Armour by 45.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,573 shares during the period. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,804. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.47. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Further Reading

