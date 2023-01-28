Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Down 99.6% in January

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the December 31st total of 51,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unico American Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ UNAM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. 503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,969. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. Unico American has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded by Erwin Cheldin in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

