Uniswap Price Reaches $6.60 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.03 billion and $84.55 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.60 or 0.00028686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00384020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016274 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000838 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017036 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000396 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

