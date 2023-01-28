United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,271 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $182.09 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $157.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.90.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.