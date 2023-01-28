United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $419.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in United Rentals by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:URI opened at $434.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Rentals has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $438.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals will post 37.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

