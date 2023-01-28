United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4,313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 171,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after buying an additional 167,915 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in United Rentals by 60.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 388,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after acquiring an additional 146,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 361,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,711,000 after purchasing an additional 145,843 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,927,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Rentals Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.82.

United Rentals stock opened at $434.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $438.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.39 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 37.58 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Stories

