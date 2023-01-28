Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) is Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s 7th Largest Position

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,706,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 311,609 shares during the quarter. Univar Solutions accounts for 3.9% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $38,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on UNVR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Insider Transactions at Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Price Performance

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,409. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNVR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,707. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Further Reading

