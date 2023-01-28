Urbana (TSE:URB) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.08 and last traded at C$4.09. Approximately 49,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,462% from the average daily volume of 3,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.25.

Urbana Stock Down 3.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$169.87 million and a PE ratio of 22.72.

Get Urbana alerts:

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.06 million during the quarter.

Urbana Increases Dividend

About Urbana

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. Urbana’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

(Get Rating)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.