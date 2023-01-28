USD Coin (USDC) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.24 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. USD Coin has a market cap of $43.10 billion and approximately $3.24 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002863 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00401349 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,468.06 or 0.28167793 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.74 or 0.00591135 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,098,720,655 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
