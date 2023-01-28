USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $97.81 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $97.81 million and approximately $289,828.49 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00003813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,990.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.31 or 0.00575508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00188402 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00058076 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001087 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.87679159 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $255,202.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

