V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,231 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,231 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in General Motors by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

General Motors stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

