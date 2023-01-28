Vai 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,407.12 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $56.35 million and $6,407.12 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.75 or 0.00398949 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,440.06 or 0.28003290 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00589673 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

