Vai Achieves Market Cap of $56.34 Million (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Vai token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00004265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $56.34 million and approximately $4,069.08 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vai has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00398586 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,426.11 or 0.27977796 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.37 or 0.00589369 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

