Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.00 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLOGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $143.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3,571.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 25.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 129.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.53.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Earnings History for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

