Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Short Interest Up 260.0% in January

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLYPP traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

