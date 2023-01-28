Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Short Interest Down 14.9% in January

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Value Line Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of VALU traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.50. 6,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,037. The firm has a market cap of $505.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.59. Value Line has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $118.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.94.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 45.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Institutional Trading of Value Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Value Line in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 52.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Value Line during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

