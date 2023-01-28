Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Down 61.5% in January

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the December 31st total of 541,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,491,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Stock Performance

VONG stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.69. 795,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $73.45.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,142,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,573,000 after acquiring an additional 25,402 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,313,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,616,000 after acquiring an additional 51,740 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,928,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,727,000 after acquiring an additional 45,518 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,879,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,705,000 after acquiring an additional 381,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,150,000 after acquiring an additional 494,606 shares in the last quarter.

