Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Down 61.5% in January

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the December 31st total of 541,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,491,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Stock Performance
VONG stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.69. 795,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $73.45.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund
