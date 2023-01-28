Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the December 31st total of 12,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 422.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP stock remained flat at $47.11 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,177,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,976. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $52.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.117 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

