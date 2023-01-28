Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,341,000 after buying an additional 85,627 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,623 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,406,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,727,000 after purchasing an additional 44,349 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,970 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.89. 520,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,404. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

