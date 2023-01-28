Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $170.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

