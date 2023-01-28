Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Raised by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $170.89. 520,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,404. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

