Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the December 31st total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,874,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

BND traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.09. 4,474,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,681,876. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average of $73.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $83.14.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.