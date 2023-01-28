Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the December 31st total of 209,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vasta Platform

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vasta Platform by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vasta Platform by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 53,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC lifted its stake in Vasta Platform by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 3,789,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41,580 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vasta Platform Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. 31,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,491. Vasta Platform has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vasta Platform ( NASDAQ:VSTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Vasta Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

