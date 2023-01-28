Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the December 31st total of 209,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vasta Platform
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vasta Platform by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vasta Platform by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 53,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC lifted its stake in Vasta Platform by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 3,789,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41,580 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vasta Platform Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VSTA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. 31,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,491. Vasta Platform has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Vasta Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.
About Vasta Platform
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
Featured Stories
