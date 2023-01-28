Velas Trading 9.1% Higher This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Velas has a market capitalization of $74.34 million and $1.23 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00088410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00057479 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00025529 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,407,157,482 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

