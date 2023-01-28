Verasity Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.14 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $68.32 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004368 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001023 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.