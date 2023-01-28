Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Hits $50.95 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $50.95 million and $1.12 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,108.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00383332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00017191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.08 or 0.00779296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00095128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.15 or 0.00580531 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00191273 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,418,800 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

