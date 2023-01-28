Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vericel from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. Vericel has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.15 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,083,517.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 100,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000.

Vericel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.