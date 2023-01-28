Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Price Performance

VCEL stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.53. 212,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,932. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.15 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. Vericel has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $43.97.

Insider Transactions at Vericel

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,083,517.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vericel by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 458,219 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the second quarter worth about $9,794,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Vericel by 104.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 492,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 251,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vericel by 1,737.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 209,301 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Vericel by 25.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 820,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 166,533 shares during the period.

About Vericel

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.