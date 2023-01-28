Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,500 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 579,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VRCA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 70,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,311. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $9.22.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Featured Stories

