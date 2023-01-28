Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.23 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and approximately $51,067.47 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,006.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00385077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016323 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.73 or 0.00802956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00094075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.00 or 0.00573755 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00188138 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,991,035 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

