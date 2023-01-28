VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Down 23.4% in January

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the December 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSF. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17,079.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48,847 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,387,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,862. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.92. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $53.58 and a 12 month high of $61.70.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.281 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

