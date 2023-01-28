Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Video River Networks Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NIHK remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,167. Video River Networks has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 367.50 and a quick ratio of 367.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.
Video River Networks Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Video River Networks (NIHK)
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for Video River Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video River Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.