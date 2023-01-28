Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Video River Networks Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NIHK remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,167. Video River Networks has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 367.50 and a quick ratio of 367.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc, a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics asset businesses and operations in North America. The company's target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, manufacture, install, and sell electric vehicles, power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices.

